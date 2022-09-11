Rex Veeder

Rex Lee Veeder Professor Emeritus, Rex Lee Veeder (born June 14, 1947), passed away on September 2, 2022. Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Lee and Deralea Grossart Veeder and by his beloved wife, Marcia Ransom Veeder. Rex was the brother of Allison Bivins (nee Veeder) and brother-in-law of Chuck Bivins, and father to Laura Dawn Pinney (nee Veeder) and Michael Charles Veeder (Amy Marie Veeder). Stepfather of Andrew Lucca, Natalie Lucca Logan, and Peter Lucca, Rex was also grandfather to eight boys and five girls, and great-grandfather to one boy.

A beloved teacher, scholar, and colleague, Rex retired from the English Department at St. Cloud State University in 2018. Rex earned his PhD in Rhetoric and English Literature and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He earned his Master's Degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Bachelor's Degree from Kearney State University.

Widely admired in the fields of rhetoric and writing studies, Rex served as editor of the Rhetoric Society Quarterly from 1993-1995. As his scholarly interests turned to the medical humanities Rex founded the Survive & Thrive conference and, later, Survive & Thrive: A Journal for Medical Humanities and Narrative as Medicine. He was a lover of the blues and a musician in his own right, a playwright, painter, poet and performer (and a Fifth Degree Blackbelt in Taekwondo).

Teacher and mentor to his family and friends as well as students, Rex was a shining star in our small world. Generous, unfailingly kind, and a warrior for social justice, Rex spent in his life turning and teaching all of us to turn suffering into love.

Looking at the Switch

by Rex L. Veeder

What's with the switch?

on/off, with one side

as definite as the other –

or at least we think so.

I'm not convinced there isn't

a blending of the two at

some point, and this is how

worlds get made.

You may not believe this

but the way cosmic

experience is in Jello

should direct us in the same direction

no things but in ideas

we float one way then the next

Like starship amoeba – off walls, off planets, off