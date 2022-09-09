Rhonda Baldwin, 65

Rhonda Jo (Bourke) Baldwin, 65, of Grand Island passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, in Meeteetse, Wyo.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, also at All Faiths.

Rhonda was born on July 13, 1957, in Omaha to Ronald and Martha (Lauritsen) Bourke. She was raised and received her education in the Grand Island area, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1975. She then went on to continue her education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and then in Omaha at UNO, where she earned a Bachelors' Degree in Interior Design in 1980.

On March 28, 1981, Rhonda was united in marriage to Ron Baldwin. The couple spent two years in Rapid City, S.D. before settling back in their hometown of Grand Island. They were blessed with two children, Ali and Gable.

Her talents were numerous over the years: founding a children's educational toy store, ‘B-Ali', dance teacher for 20+ years at The Dance Company, and co-owned a dancewear boutique, Backstage, all while being the Business Administrator at J.I.L. Asphalt Paving Co.

Rhonda was the most incredibly talented, creative, and inspired Artist. Her passions included quilting, painting, drawing, knitting, crochet, pattern and dress making, costume design, hand embroidery, fabric dying, rug hooking, felt punching and designing custom stationary and greeting cards. Her greatest creative passion was fiber art. She was a long-standing member of Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA). She's the former Co-Regional Representative of Nebraska's Chapter of SAQA and is currently the Co-Coordinator of Nebraska Regional Exhibition Committee for Nebraska SAQA. She is also currently Co-Chairman of the Special Event Committee for SAQA International.

Her other interests were supporting anything her children were involved in, often taking a leadership role including dance, cheerleading, 4-H, gymnastics, pole vault, football, and fine arts. Her knowledge of technology was vast and forward-thinking, always willing to spread that knowledge and lend support to all others. She was an avid Husker football fan, a lifelong lover of German Shepherds, and was known for encouraging others in their passions, especially in children and young adults.

She centered her life around her grandson, Quinn. Her daily motivation and goals were finding avenues to enrich his life.

Family was a driving force in her life and she was often the glue that held the families together.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Gable (Jamie) Baldwin, Alisha (John) Baldwin-Humphries; dog children, Taboo and Chanel; grandson, Quinn Humphries; brothers, Jeff (Kari) Bourke, Tim (Chris) Bourke, Bob (Kris) Bourke, Steve Bourke; and siblings-in-law, Deb (Kevin) Baldwin, Jim (Sheri) Baldwin, and Gary Baldwin. She also had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Jim and Maxine Baldwin; and her dog, Zeus.

Memorials are suggested to the family at this time for later designation.

The service will be livestreamed and condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.