Rich Arnold, 62

AURORA — Rich Arnold, 62, of Aurora, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home in Aurora

Memorial Servicea will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Richard Dean Arnold, the son of Deryl and Janis (Harter) Arnold was born at Aurora, Nebraska, on May 22, 1961, and passed away at Aurora, Nebraska, on July 7, 2023 at the age of 62.

Rich grew up on the family farm near Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1979. Following his graduation he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Economics.

Rich was united in marriage to Renee Dilsaver on June 9, 1989. One daughter, Tori, was born to this union.

Rich had many jobs in the seed business. He started his career with Crows Hybrid Corn Company from 1984-1986, Jacques Seed Company from 1986-1989, Garst Seed Company from 1989-1995, Garst Seed Company from 1997-2007, and was recently with Hoegemeyer Hybrids from 2007 until present. He also worked for Cellular One from 1995-1997. Rich received many awards, including sales volume, sales increase, dealer recruiting, inventory management, forecasting, collection and driver safety.

Rich enjoyed spending time grilling and mowing his lawn and he especially enjoyed spending time with family and his grandchildren. He was a member of the Nebraska and Hamilton County Corn Growers Association.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tori (Nick) Hurlbut of Aurora; two grandchildren, Landon and Paisley; his mother, Janis Arnold of Aurora; and his siblings, Robert (Sue) Arnold of Beaver Crossing and Mary (Kevin) O’Rourke of Hastings. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as other family members and friends.