Richard “Dick” Kool Jr., 80

GRAND ISLAND — Richard “Dick” Kool Jr., 80, of Grand Island, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will Father Tom Ryan with Father Vijumon Choorackal and Father Dave Rykwalder concelebrating; Deacons John Willmes and John Farlee will be assisting. Livestreaming will be available at www.giresurrection.com/ Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6 p.m.. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Richard was born October 3, 1942, in Hartington, Nebraska, the son of Richard Sr. and Delores (Hegge) Kool. He attended school in Knox County, graduating from Crofton High School with the class of 1961. He attended the Grand Island School of Business in 1962. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, serving in the Philippines, Greece and Vietnam.

On August 31, 1968, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Jean Kuehler. They made their home in Grand Island where Richard was employed by New Holland for over 30 years. Following his retirement, he worked for the G.I. Public Schools on the grounds, Northwest High School delivering meals, and as a bus driver for Hall County Transportation and Primrose Retirement.

His memberships included Resurrection Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the Izaak Walton League and American Legion. He coached Northwest Little League Baseball, and served as Cub Master for Pack 147. His heart was filled when he could attend a grandkid’s band, sport, school activity, or winning in a game of cards.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Bonnie; their children, Tina (John) Marler of Germantown, Tennessee, Todd (Bobbi) Kool of Grand Island, Brian (Cynthia) Kool of Waco, Texas, Bradley (Ashley) Kool of Boelus, Nebraska, and Brent (Cassie) Kool of Papillion, Nebraska; grandchildren, Dylan, Alex, Brandon, Brandi, Kelsey (Ivan), Taylor (Trevor), Brady, Layden, Brody, Bronson, Beckham and Blakely; great-grandkids, Avila, Kaden, Carter, Braden, Blake and Kingston; sisters and brothers, Corriene Jordahl of Yankton, South Dakota, Linda (Harley) Schieffer of Altoona, Iowa, Randy (Lynn) Kool of Fountain, Colorado; and a sister-in-law, Dodie Kool of Gayville, South Dakota.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob Kool; and a brother-in-law, Elef Jordahl.