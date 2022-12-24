Richard ‘Dick' Rice, 84

CHAPMAN — Richard “Dick” D. Rice, 84, of Chapman, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022 at CHI Health- St. Francis.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Chapman Baptist Church. Pastor Beth Gregory will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Chapman Baptist Church.

Dick was born on Oct. 10, 1938, in Grand Island to Jasper and Iola (Corcilius) Rice. Dick graduated from Chapman High School in 1956 and attended Kearney State College in Kearney. He was united in marriage to Virginia Salmon on Feb. 25, 1962, in Aurora. Two sons were blessed into this union.

Dick farmed with his father until 1978, and then was employed by Evans Grain Co of Salina, Kan. He was assistant manager at Paddock Farm Service. Later the name changed to Platte Valley and he moved into the management position, and remained there for several years. While with Evans Grain, Dick earned numerous awards in management and Monsanto Water Guardianship award. The business was sold to Koch Industries, where he was a district representative. He was then employed by Syracuse Kansas Co-op for four years and came back to Chapman in 2003. After retirement, he worked for Monsanto, delivering seed to farmers and doing crop evaluations. He then officially retired again in 2009.

In his college days, he enjoyed raising Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. Dick enjoyed working with his sons in the 4-H Horse project. Later the boys were active in stock car racing. His dream came true three years ago, when he became (with son Dale) owner of a Registered Chesapeake Bay female. With help from a friend, Dick was able to show her and earned her points toward a championship.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ginger; and sons, Dale and Dean; his adopted adult son, Todd Jensen; brother-in-law, Dennis Walker; his beloved companion, Platte River Jill; and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Iola; and sister, Janice Walker.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.