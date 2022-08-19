Richard “Dick” Webster, 88, of Grand Island and long-time farmer outside of Wood River, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation the hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Wood River Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Dick was born on October 19, 1933 at Gibbon, son of Walter and Dorothy (Camp) Webster.

Dick received his education from Gibbon and Wood River. More importantly, Dick learned to love the land and care for all livestock.

On January 10, 1953 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Vogt. The couple made their home on the farm outside of Wood River where they raised their three daughters.

Dick was a member of the Elks Club, Liederkranz, Platt Deutsche and the Saddle Club. He loved baseball and followed the Kansas City Royals major league team.

His legacy is cherished by his wife, Marilyn of Grand Island; daughters, Christine Webster of Omaha and Barbara (Mike) Binfield of Doniphan; grandchildren, Steven Balters, Nathan (Amy) Oliver, Jordan (Cari) Binfield, Andrew Oliver and Ashley (Nick) Papke; five great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Donna) Webster of Loveland, CO. and John (Mary Ann) Webster of Wood River; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carrie Oliver, grandchild, Mathew Oliver; and sister, Marlea Lassonde and brother-in-law, Ray Lassonde.

Condolences may be left for Dick's family at www.giallfaiths.com