Richard Erlenbusch

Richard Lee Erlenbusch, the son of Clemens Johannas and Delma (Hansen) Erlenbusch, was born at the Lutheran Hospital, Grand Island, Nebraska on March 1, 1945 and passed away in Omaha, Nebraska on November 12, 2022, at the age of 77.

He grew up on the family farm south of Aurora. Richard attended school and graduated from Aurora High School in 1963. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War in the Signal Corp. Richard worked in construction his whole life and retired as Superintendent at Overland Construction in Omaha, Nebraska.

Richard won many awards for Black Powder Shoots in Nebraska and the Midwest. He was also a member of the Nebraska Muzzleloaders Association and Council Bluffs Rifle Club. Richard was a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles Earie #38 Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

Richard enjoyed classical country music as well as football and was an avid KC Chiefs, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeye football fan watching their games every year.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Erlenbusch; brother, Clemens (John) Erlenbusch, and mother of his children, Sandra Erlenbusch.

Those left to cherish his memory are his friend and caregiver, Susan Keller of Omaha, NE; son Ricky (Tiffany) Erlenbusch of St. Libory, NE and daughter Angela (Wally Smith) Moore of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Kelsie Erlenbusch, Kara Erlenbusch, Kaitlyn Erlenbusch, Joshua Moore, Jacob Smith, and Cassie Smith; great-grandsons, Liam Newingham and Kayden Moore; brother Keith (Sara) Erlenbusch of Aurora, NE; nephew Scott (Tracie) Erlenbusch of Gretna, NE and niece, Amy (Heather) Erlenbusch of Phoenix, AZ; and many other family members and friends.