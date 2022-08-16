Richard Fitzsimmons

Richard ‘Dick' Fitzsimmons, 81

FULLERTON — Richard “Dick” Lee Fitzsimmons, 81, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial of ashes will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Wednesday, Aug. 17 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.