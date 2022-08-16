 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Fitzsimmons

  • 0

Richard ‘Dick' Fitzsimmons, 81

FULLERTON — Richard “Dick” Lee Fitzsimmons, 81, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial of ashes will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Wednesday, Aug. 17 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts