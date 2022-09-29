Richard Fredrick, 93

Richard M. Fredrick, 93, of Grand Island, formerly of the St. Liboryorms area, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at St. John's - Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at St. Libory Catholic Church – 505 Spruce Street, St. Libory, Nebraska. Inurnment will be in the Warsaw Cemetery in St. Paul. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will be presiding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.