Richard Fredrick

Richard Fredrick, 93

Richard M. Fredrick, 93, of Grand Island, formerly of the St. Liboryorms area, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at St. John's - Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at St. Libory Catholic Church – 505 Spruce Street, St. Libory, Nebraska. Inurnment will be in the Warsaw Cemetery in St. Paul. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will be presiding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.

