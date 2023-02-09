Richard ‘Joe' Rayburn

GIBBON — Richard “Joe” Rayburn, 76, of Gibbon, passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Gibbon Faith United Church with Pastors Jean-Marc and Lawrence Francis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Seventh Day Church and the Gibbon EMS.

Joe was born on July 12, 1946, in Kearney, to Dale and Dorothy (Marrs) Rayburn. He grew up in Gibbon and received his education from Gibbon High School. He entered the Army on Nov. 16, 1965, and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 16, 1967.

He was united in marriage to Patricia Creamer on Sept. 27, 1969, in Smith Center, Kan. After which the couple made Gibbon their home where Joe owned and operated Rayburn Truck Line and Rayburn Auto Parts.

He was a member of the Seventh Day Church and the Faith United Methodist Church. He loved his two dogs, Pumpkin and Lizzy. He enjoyed wood working in his shop. He loved spending time with his grandchildren shooting trap, fishing and taking them to church camps. Joe never met a stranger and always had something to say. He loved his church and bible study groups. He was a very devoted father, Christian and a loving man to his sweetheart, Patty.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Rayburn; sons, James (Joni Thornburg) Rayburn and David (Kasey) Rayburn; five grandsons; and brother, Cy (Janice) Rayburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law, Floyd Creamer.

