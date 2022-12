Richard ‘Rick' Kosinski, 75

Richard John “Rick” Kosinski, 75, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

There is a visitation at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

More details will follow.