Richard Krance, 82

ARCHER — Richard R. Krance, 82, of Archer, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Azira Health Broadwell in Grand Island.

Mr. Krance wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life service is planned for a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Richard was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Farwell. He was the son of Lawrence and Mae (Kowalewski). Richard grew up in Farwell until moving to Central City with his family in 1949. He graduated from Central City High School in 1959. Richard married Patty Wall in 1962 in Central City. The couple lived in the Archer area where they farmed. Richard enjoyed dancing and was a avid traveler.

He is survived by his daughters, Jodie (David) Peters of Grand Island, lorinda Brown of Grand Island, Jacque Krance of Central City; grandchidlren, Karley (Dylan) Stewart, Casey Brown, and Kelsey Brown; great-granddaughter, Aubree Stewart; significant other, Peggy Nelson; and his co-workers “The Boy's”; sister, Karen Davison of Lee Summit, Mo.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Krance; and a sister, Elaine Boelts.