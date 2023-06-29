Richard L. Galusha, 84

CENTRAL CITY — Richard L. Galusha, 84, of Central City, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery. The family requests everyone to come in casual attire.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Monday.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.