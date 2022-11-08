 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard LaBrie, 70

GILTNER — Richard LaBrie, 70, of Giltner, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Stockham Community Church with Pastor Clayton Kliewer officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stockham Community Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

