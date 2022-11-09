Richard LaBrie, 70

GILTNER — Richard A. LaBrie, 70, of Giltner died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at Stockham Community Church. The Rev. Rick Bartek will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan with military honors.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Stockham Community Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Richard was born on Jan. 18, 1952, in Hastings to Glenn A. and Luyre A. (Rader) LaBrie. He grew up in Giltner on the family farm and graduated from Giltner Public Schools in 1970. He enlisted in the United States Navy and departed for basic training in San Diego a few days after graduation. He then went to Submarine training in Virginia, followed by nuclear training in Charleston, S.C., where he quickly moved to the top of his class and was part of the bugle corps.

While in Charleston, he met Toni L. Pennell and they were united in marriage on Aug. 3, 1973, at Canaan Baptist Church. They lived in Hanahan, S.C., and then moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed in the Navy. He was a Missile Tech assigned to the nuclear submarine The USS Theodore Roosevelt SSBN 600, which traveled between Hawaii and Guam.

In the Spring of 1976, he was honorably discharged and moved back to Nebraska to farm. In 1980, he moved to the family farm in Giltner to do what he always loved on the land he grew up farming with his dad. In addition to farming, he also drove semi for nearly 35 years.

He was a hard worker, who loved his family and studying God's word. He also loved to talk. He had so many interesting stories. Watching him battle cancer this past year taught all of his loved ones a lesson in endurance and to never give up. He leaves behind a very large family who loved him very much and a legacy of faith and strength.

Survivors include his wife, Toni L. LaBrie of Giltner; children, David LaBrie and wife, Tracey of Lincoln, Richard LaBrie of Houston, Texas, Jesse LaBrie of Grand Island, Sarah Follett and husband, Josh of York, Lori Inman and husband, Drew of Fulshear, Texas, Jason LaBrie and fiancé, Cheri of Aurora, Jeremy LaBrie and wife, Sara of McCook; grandchildren, Jordan LaBrie, Jamion LaBrie, Tasha Slawson, Preston LaBrie, Ayla LaBrie, Ayva LaBrie, Josiah LaBrie, Elijah LaBrie, Ezekiel Follett, Tirzah Follett, Austin Inman, Kyrstin Inman, Keely Inman, Cheyanne Diessner, Cierra Diessner, Cooper Diessner, Cayl Diessner, Camden LaBrie, Sutton LaBrie, and Shyla LaBrie; great-grandchildren, Daniel LaBrie, Jayden LaBrie, Claire Slawson; brothers and sisters, Jody LaBrie, Donna Simcoe, JoAnne and husband, Tom Lambert, Tom and wife, Parma LaBrie, Tim and wife, Lori LaBrie, Francis and wife, Lea LaBrie, Jeff and wife, Sharlene LaBrie and brother-in-law, Loren Baxa; brother-in-law, Butch Pennell and Mike Pennell; sister-in-law, Deb and husband, Jim Harris.

Preceded in Death by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Faith LaBrie; parents, Glenn and Luyre LaBrie; sister, Margaret Baxa; brother, David LaBrie; sister-in-law, Carol LaBrie and Sandy LaBrie; brother-in-law, Don Simcoe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Jean Pennell; sister-in-law, Brenda Pennell; nephew, Bartt LaBrie; and great-nephew, Elliot Lambert.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com