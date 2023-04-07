Richard Musgrave, 72

CENTRAL CITY — Richard Lee Musgrave, 72, of Central City, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City, with the Rev. Zeke Pipher officiating.

Visitation will be at the church from noon until service time on Monday, April 10. Interment will be held at the Arborville Cemetery near Polk.

Richard was born on Oct. 27, 1950, to Vern and Verline (Hoy) Musgrave in Fort Morgan, Colo. Richard grew up with his family at various farms outside of Kiowa, Colo. He graduated from Kiowa High School in 1968. After high school he graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. He later received his Bachelor's Degree from Rockmont College in Denver and his Master's Degree in Educational Administration from Kearney State College. On Aug. 12, 1972, Richard was united in marriage to Sara Davenport in Denver. From 1973 to 1995 he was employed at Nebraska Christian Schools, serving in different capacities, as dormparent, Bible teacher, and superintendant. The family then moved to Puebla, Mexico, serving with the Camino Global Mission, where he taught and served as principal at Puebla Christian School from 1996 until 2007. They then moved to Camp Koinonia in Amealco, Queretaro, Mexico, where he served from 2008 to 2011. They then moved back to Nebraska where he worked for McHargue Farms and later served as principal of Grand Island Christian Elementary School from 2014 until his retirement in 2019.

His joy was helping others, whether it was as their mechanic, fixing toilets at school, painting on workdays, driving a bus, or helping with church construction. He loved teaching, whether it was Bible, 5-6 grade, or junior high science. He was good at the gentle art of diplomacy. As his health declined due to various illnesses and accidents, he missed being able to actively come alongside and help others. At the same time, he committed to pray more, both with his close friends and with Sara.

Richard was a member of the Heartland Evangelical Free Church from 1973, where he served as a church deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years, and later was an active member at Dios Es Amor in Puebla, Mexico. He enjoyed sports, friendships, working on cars, children, driving buses, gardening, travel, and just being in the outdoors. His two greatest loves were for his family and His Lord.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sara Musgrave of Central City; his children, Nathan (Sandy) Musgrave of Archer, Ruth (Eric) Malstead of Wichita, Kan., Melinda (Luke) Haak of Siloam Springs, Ark., Tim (Juana) Musgrave of Central City, and Matthew (Kristin) Musgrave of Grand Island; his two brothers, Neil (Geri) Musgrave of Denver, Colo., and Gary (Lindy) Musgrave of Denver, Colo.; his sisters-in-law, Susan Walters of Hutchinson, Kan., Sandra (Ric) Jung of Hutchinson, Kan., and Sharon (Billy Joe) Strnad of Munden, Kan.; 13 grandchildren and one unborn grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Gordon, Howard, Ralph, and Keith Musgrave; his sister, Lois Rothrock; and one grandchild, David Malstead.

