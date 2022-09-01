Richard Ogden

Richard A. Ogden, 91, of Wood River died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Monday, August 29th at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Pastor Brad Jepsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM on Sunday, August 28th at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Richard was born on November 21, 1930, at Omaha, NE to Leonard and Florence (Potter) Ogden. He began his education in Omaha, and at the age of 14 moved with his family to Wood River, NE. He attended District 5 School at Wood River and graduated from Wood River High School.

Richard served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean Conflict. His service began on a destroyer, and he was later assigned to a submarine.

Richard was united in marriage to Barbara Wegner on April 7, 1957, at Grand Island, NE. They made their home at Wood River, where they farmed their entire lives.

Richard's hobbies included casting aluminum with a forge, beekeeping, traveling, restoring antique cars, plus gardening and dog training in his later years.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Horst of Edgar, NE; son, David Ogden of Wood River, NE; grandchildren, JD (Carli) Horst, Molly (Cody) Benjamin, Emily (Logan) Wilson, Alec Ogden, Issac Ogden, and Gillian Ogden; great-grandchildren, Cohen Benjamin and Holden Benjamin; his brother, Charles Ogden of Lincoln, NE; and special friend, Norma Jean Harders.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ogden; son-in-law, Jerry Horst; and sister-in-law, Nancy Ogden.

