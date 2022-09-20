Richard Pedersen

LITTLETON, Colo. — Richard D. Pedersen died peacefully in his home in Littleton, Colo., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born in Grand Island to George and Hazel Pedersen.

Richard was a graduate of Hastings College and received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Oklahoma. He also received his Master's in Business at William and Mary.

Lt. Richard Pedersen began his training as a pilot in the USAF as he met and began dating his future wife, Sharon, in Las Vegas, Nev. They were married for 60 beautiful years. During his Air Force career, he flew The Piper Cub, UC45 Expeditor, F100, T33, DC3 Gooney Bird and the Sea 130 Hercules. He also was an accident investigator and was involved with high-level briefings.

Richard retired after 20 years of service as a Lt. Colonel. This involved multiple assignments both in the states and overseas and a 15-month assignment in Southeast Asia. After his Air Force service, he started his second career in Denver, Colo., in the energy engineering and construction field with Atlantic Richfield. This involved assignment moves to Alaska, California and Texas. After taking early retirement, the family moved back to Denver where he then lived for 28 years.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, traveling and doing philanthropy.

Richard is survived by his brother, Don Pedersen of The Villages, Fla.; his three children, John Pedersen of Littleton, Colo., Paul Pedersen of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Susie Troutner of Santa Barbara, Calif; and his two grandchildren, Kylie Daly Pedersen who is currently attending TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and Beck Troutner who is finishing his senior year of high school in Santa Barbara.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 East St. in Brigham City, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. also at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery, 400 North 200 East in Wellsville, Utah.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com