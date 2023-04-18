Richard “Rich” Kier, 77

Richard D. “Rich” Kier, 77, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, in Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the funeral home.

Rich was born on March 22, 1946, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Clarence and Lela (Norvell) Kier. He was raised and received his education in Shenandoah, graduating from high school in 1964.

On November 28, 1964, Rich was united in marriage to Margaret Dunmire. Three sons were blessed into this union. Rich was a dedicated employee of UPS for 30 years until his retirement in 2001.

Rich was a member of First Baptist Church and the Elks Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and working on old cars. Rich was an avid Husker Athletics fan, but more than anything, he loved his family, dogs, especially his beloved dog Sparky, and going to his grandchildren’s many events and activities.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Margaret; children, Bruce “Kevin” (Christine) Kier of Grand Island, Scott Kier of St. Joseph, Mo., and Ryan Kier of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Ron Tomlin and James “Rif” Riffle; a sister-in-law, Mary (Joe) Jardon; and many nieces and nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Donna (Carroll) Royer, Shirley Tomlin, Norva (Bill) Whitted, Sally Jo Riffle, and Samuel Kier.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

