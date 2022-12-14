Rick Dalton, 67

Richard “Rick” Dalton, 67, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at CHI Health-St. Francis surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Rick was born on April 19, 1955, in Cedar City, Utah, the son of Gary (Joe) George and Doris (Beitz) Marshall. He moved to North Platte as a young boy and graduated from North Platte Senior High class of 1973. He was united in marriage to Deb Geer on Dec. 2, 1974. This union was blessed with children, Heidi, Heather and Brent.

Rick owned and operated Dalton Home Improvement. Along with his wife Deb, they were owners of the Farmer's Daughter Café for over 20 years. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic.

Some of his enjoyments included fishing, hunting, golfing and woodworking. Rick could be found at all waking hours out in his garage creating anything out of wood. He prided himself in making furniture for his grandchildren, including many of the cradles they slept in, clocks, and most recently had been working on Intarsia. He sold a few pieces, but took more pride in giving them away to close friends and family members.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Deb; daughter, Heidi (Jamie) Taylor of Grand Island and Brent (Tachia) Dalton of Bondurant, Iowa; son-in-law, Charles Cummings of Sioux Falls, S.D; grandchildren, Austin, Lexi, Alli, Nova, Mike, Caiden, Addie, Braidon, Elle and Hunter; and great-grandchildren, Alaya and Owen. Other survivors are his sisters, Vickey (Charles) Callen of Littleton, Colo., and Tammy (Todd) Peterson of North Platte; and brothers, Chris (Mellisa) Marshall of North Platte and Todd (Sherry) Marshall of Utah.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Heather; his parents; and brother, Brad Dalton.