Richard “Rick” Kosinski, 75

Richard John “Rick” Kosinski, 75, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be the celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cathedral, with a parish Rosary at 7.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Richard was born May 7, 1947, in Fullerton, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Smollen) Kosinski. He grew up in Grand Island, attending Central Catholic High School.

On Dec. 6, 1969, Richard married Mary Ann Albright. They made their home in Grand Island. Richard has always been a salesman; he was definitely a people person. For several years he worked for Centaur in Grand Island. He was then employed with Nebraska Iowa Industrial Fasteners out of Omaha for more than 30 years, retiring in 2016.

His enjoyments included NASCAR, Husker football and decorating and enjoying all the holidays. He really enjoyed helping his neighbors and his family. Richard loved to dance and in years past, he and Mary Ann had traveled many places for polka dancing. Most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in all their activities.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Patrick Kosinski, Michele (Richard) Baasch, Brenda (Corey) Sundberg and Kelly (Brett) Buettner, all of Grand Island; and six grandchildren, Cody Kosinski, Brady and Grace Baasch, Cole and Emma Sundberg and Schuyler Eatherton.

He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Bosak of Grand Island; a sister- in- law, Larraine Kosinski of Grand Island; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Kosinski and Edward Kosinski; sisters, Leona (John) Miller and Virginia (Dutch) Boswell; two brothers-in-law, Larry Bosak and Earl Albright; a nephew, Richard Miller; and a niece, Amanda Bosak.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

