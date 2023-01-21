Richard Wischmeier, 85

CENTRAL CITY — Richard E. Wischmeier, 85, of Central City died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City with Pastors Zeke Pipher and JJ Springer officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Freewater Cemetery in Wilcox at 3 p.m.

Memorials can be sent to Heartland Evangelical Free Church or Nebraska Christian Schools. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Richard Edwin was born Sept. 30, 1937, to Bernie Scott and Ellen (Zulauf) Wischmeier in Kearney. He graduated from Wilcox High School in 1955. Richard received his bachelor's degree in the College of Agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He went on to teach school in Tecumseh before joining the Navy in 1960. Richard served in the Navy until 1964. He was united in marriage to Elaine Neiman in Altoona, Penn. on Aug. 19, 1964. The couple moved to Central City where Richard taught at Nebraska Christian Schools for two years. Central City was where they had their first home and Richard claimed the town as his home even when living and working in other places.

Richard later attended LaTourneau University in Texas and then went on to Calvary University in Kansas City to study to become a minister. He then pastored at Burr Oak Church near Broken Bow for two years. He and Elaine then served as missionaries in Portugal for four and a half years with The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM). After his mission Richard was pastor at the Community Church in Venango. Richard and Elaine would return to Central City where he worked for Chief Automotive in maintenance for ten years. He retired from Chief and then worked for Merrick County as a Case Worker for ten years before fully retiring.

Richard was active in the Heartland Evangelical Free church. For many years he led Sunday night services at Bader. Richard was a member of the Lone Tree Singers. In his free time, he enjoyed writing poetry, and writing birthday and Christmas cards.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elaine of Central City; his sons, Eric Wischmeier of Central City, and Brian and Alicia Wischmeier of Ashburn, Va; his grandchildren, Spencer and Launa Wischmeier of San Antonia, Texas and Kinder Wischmeier of Ashburn, Va.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Roger and Paul.