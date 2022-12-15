Richard Wright, 97

BROKEN BOW — Richard Wright, 97, died at Brookstone View in Broken Bow on Dec. 8, 2022.

Funeral services for Richard will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Methodist Church in Broken Bow.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church. Interment will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow is helping the family with arrangements.

To honor Richard-do some kind of an act of kindness today for someone.

On May 26, 1925, Richard Wayne Wright was born, the only child to Glen Elvin and Nola Mabel Kennedy Wright.

He grew up on the family farm northeast of Broken Bow and attended Rose Valley School through eighth grade. He attended Broken Bow High School and graduated with the Class of 1943. He spent his life farming with his father until his father's death in 1984.

Three years after graduating, he started dating a young lady from Ord and finally proposed to her in front of the officer's headquarters at Fort Hartsuff!

They married in January of 1947. Their first home was a mile south of where Richard grew up and they lived there for 38 years before retiring and moving into town. They worked hard, saved all they could, and in 1964 built a new home on that site. Their first “in-home running water!” They often stated up until that point, they had five rooms and a path!”

After moving, Richard had to stay active and spent many hours helping friends and neighbors. He just had to keep one of the tractors and was often seen cleaning snow off drives for many neighbors during winter months. In the summer, he kept his yard in great shape, planting and caring for a garden and fruit trees of which they gladly shared.

His first love in farminganching were his registered polled Hereford cattle. He was so proud of the blood line they produced! He and his father raised enough crop to feed their livestock and did a lot of custom work for others. Lois could be heard to say jokingly that “Richard always ‘went steady' with Alice” as his only line of machinery was Allis Chalmers! He prided himself in keeping several tractors in top shape and at retirement they were still using ones they'd had for several years!

They were saddened that they could not have children, so after the death of her family, they eventually adopted Donna and she made her home with them until she graduated from high school. Nieces and nephews were always welcome and made many memories spending time with them on the farm or during one of their “excursions.” All of them were very important to Richard and to Lois.

Together they were very active in the local Grange, holding offices on both the local and state Grange level. Richard was an Odd Fellow and held the secretarial position even after all other members had passed away. He was the last living member of the local chapter.

They also loved their involvement in Custer Couples, as they loved socializing and visiting new and interesting places. It was not unusual for them to learn of a need of someone and show up to “help.” And if they could not physically “help,” their prayer list was long.

They won the AKSARBEN award for their many hours of “mapping” the Broken Bow Cemetery. This allowed family and friends to locate the grave of loved ones easier. Their motto in life was to be a blessing to those around them and they proved it by their actions. They also spent hours at the local historical museum helping where needed.

Richard loved to work with wood and spent many hours making “gifts” or just trying to make something for his own enjoyment. During retirement they enjoyed traveling on several bus tours to Branson, Washington, D.C., Alaska and other places.

In 2010, he lost his beloved wife of 63 years. Even in his last months, he could not understand why she hadn't come to take him home! He missed her so much.

In August of 2015 Richard felt he could no longer live alone and decided to move into Off-Broadway. He loved the social life there and related all his fun times to Donna each night when she called. At this time he was beginning to lose his hearing so he really enjoyed the “diary letters” that Donna sent to him each week. Those letters were important to him even after he began to lose his sight to Macular Degeneration. He would ask the nurses to read them to him.

The following February he had an auction and sold his part of the condominium where they had lived as he'd found a new “home.” By October of 2021, it was obvious he needed more care so he moved to Brookstone where he resided until his death. Although it took some adjustment on his part because he was a very private person and it was difficult for him to accept “help,” he soon loved the caregivers he had there, and once again related to Donna all the social activities, and how much he loved the meals!

On May 26, he celebrated his 97th birthday! Brookstone made it a special day for him!

He is survived by daughter, Donna; grandsons, Michael Codr and Brent Kamp; granddaughter, Kelly Novak; nine great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; niece, Kay (Gus) Foth; nephews, John (Ruth) Ryschon and Bill (Sharon) Ryschon; nephew-in-law, Gordon Foth; many cousins; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; all sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law; all aunts and uncles; a niece; and several cousins.