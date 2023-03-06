Rita A. Venhaus, 93, of Grand Island, NE, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island, NE. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. The celebrant will be Rev. David L. Rykwalder with Rev. Jorge Canela and Rev. Paul J. Colling concelebrating. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. You are encouraged to sign Rita's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.