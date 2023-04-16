River Theo Brown

River Theo Brown, passed away peacefully in his parents arms on April 11, 2023 at CHI Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha. The family has chosen to hold private services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

River Theo Brown was born on April 11, 2023 to Jacob and Christa (Brockhaus) Brown in Omaha. They were able to spend several precious hours with him before he gained his angel wings. Although his life was short, he was able to feel genuine love from all that was with him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; Jacob and Christa Brown on Central City, his siblings; Tenley and Jersey Brown of Central City, his grandparents; Kim (Brian) Schlachter of St. Libory, Brian (Denise) Brown of Central City, and Patrick (Denise) Brockhaus of Humphrey.