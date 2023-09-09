Robert Anderson Blair, 65

GRAND ISLAND — Robert “Bob” Anderson Blair, 65, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

To honor Bob’s wishes no services are planned at this time. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Bob was born June 29, 1958, at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the son of Bon and Mary (Stokes) Blair. After the family relocated to Grand Island in 1969, Bob graduated from Northwest High School.

Throughout his life he worked in food service; and most recently was employed at Walmart. A quiet man, Bob enjoyed western novels and collecting coins.

Those who cherish his memory include his father, Bon Blair; a sister, Darlene (Dorson) Sawyers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Blair; and two brothers, Timothy Blair and David Blair.

