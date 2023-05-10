Robert Borchers, 70

HANSEN — Robert “Bob” Borchers, 70, of Hansen, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Concordia Cemetery, rural Juniata.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue an hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bob’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.

Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Bob was born September 7, 1952, in Hastings, to Elmer and Lolita (Uden) Borchers. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1971. Bob served in the Nebraska National Guard for nine years.

Bob worked for the State Department of Roads for 40 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, was on a church bowling league and was a church officer for 15 years. Bob was a lifetime member of the Doniphan American Legion Post 300, North American Hunting Club, and White Tails Unlimited. He collected belt buckles and enjoyed watching Nebraska football, bowling, and hunting, and loved attending country music concerts.

He is survived by a sister, Delores Hellwege; and numerous cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, James Hellwege.