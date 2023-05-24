Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Robert C. “Bob” Evans, 75

GRAND ISLAND — Robert C. “Bob” Evans, 75, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.

Service and celebration of Bob’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with military honors provided by United States Navy and Grand Island Veterans’ Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery of Wolbach.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Bob was born November 19, 1947, in Grand Island to Raymond and Elva (Ruhe) Evans. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.

On July 25, 1966, Bob entered the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged April 1, 1970.

He married Ronda Paulman and they made their home in Grand Island. Bob was employed with Chief Construction and JBS for over 40 years.

Bob loved sports, especially the Cornhuskers and the Kansas City Royals. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren play sports. Their biggest fan, he was at all of their school and church activities.

Bob was a “jack of all trades” and master of most … he could fix anything. There were a lot of good times spent playing cards, games and laughing with family. He had a great sense of humor and made the most of life with no complaints. An avid reader, Bob read more than 100 books a year. He also enjoyed bowling on his league with all of his good friends. Bob had a great love for animals and loved his dog, Shiloh.

We will never forget his kind heart and beautiful smile.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Ronda; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Cody Franzen; grandchildren, Dakota and Haven; and step-grandchild, Taylor; brothers, Ray (Kathy) Evans, Tim (Roxy) Seeber, and Jim (Marge) Seeber; and sisters, Margo (Jan) Keene and Leona Seeber.

Bob is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Paulman; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jon (Vickie) Paulman and family, Deb (Dave) Koperski and family, and Wendy (Ed) Carlin and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, June Crow and Ada May Rogers; two brothers, Alfred Evans and Willie Evans; his stepfather, Roy Seeber; and father-in-law, Bill Paulman.

