Robert ‘Bob’ D. Foell, 91

GRAND ISLAND — Robert “Bob” D. Foell, 91, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Grand Island Veteran’s Hospital.

To honor Bob’s wishes, cremation was chosen and services will be held at a later date

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Bob was born in Alden, Iowa on April 29, 1931, son of Clem and Doris (Hawks) Foell. He received his education in Iowa before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on March 7, 1950 he served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on December 19, 1953.

On August 22, 1954 he married Beverly M. Wiese, they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Mark. After spending several years in Iowa his family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska. Bev passed away on September 21, 1992. Bob was employed in manufacturing as a manager. After retirement he put his life long fishing skills to use as a fishing guide at Lake Havasu, Arizona. While living in Lake Havasu, he met his life partner, Delores Rodgers. They made their home in Los Molinos, California and was surrounded by extended family. Delores passed away in 2015. Bob returned to Nebraska to spend his remaining years with his sons. Bob loved the outdoors and fishing and sharing his love with friends and family. He also enjoyed trying his luck at the casinos.

Bob was survived by his sons, Mark (Sue Shiers) Foell and Mike Foell; brother, Ron (Marianne) Foell; and sister, Donna.

He was preceded in death by wife, Bev; and life partner, Delores.

A special thank you to the staff at the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital in Grand Island. Bob was blessed to have such wonderfully kind and caring people to help him these last two months.