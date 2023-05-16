Robert E. “Bob” Selko, 83

HASTINGS — Hastings resident Robert E. “Bob” Selko, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hastings with the Rev. Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.

Book signing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, with family present at the funeral home, and one hour before the service Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be given to the Parkinsons Foundation or First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

Bob was born January 29, 1940, in Hastings, to Ellwood C. and Eva (Helzer) Selko. He graduated from Harvard High School and attended Milford Technical School. Bob married Beverly Haidsiak on March 20, 1960; they later divorced. He married Loretta (Cassel) Snyder on September 30, 1988, in Hastings.

Bob started his career as an apprentice at Western Electric Tool & Die in Omaha and then owned and operated Cornhusker Tool Machine & Manufacturing in Hastings.

He was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he was very active. Bob was a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club in Grand Island, and the Just For Fun Car Club. He was a former member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and Hastings Jaycees. Bob enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Bill Schmidt.

Survivors include his wife, Loretta Selko of Hastings; his children and their spouses, Dale Selko of Hastings, Glenn and Julia Selko of Hastings, Sheri and Jeff Thompson of Allen, Texas, and Michael Snyder and Felicia Melendez of Hastings; his grandchildren and their spouses: Kristina and Jeremey Finnerty, Jefferson and Hannah Selko, Jason and Valeria Selko, Stacy Selko, Sean Selko, Ryan Thompson, Logan Thompson and Bethany Thompson; his great-grandchildren, Eberlie Selko, Kendri Selko, Alexa Selko and Zoë Leggion; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.