Robert “Bob” Hoblyn, 84

YORK — Robert “Bob” Hoblyn, 84, of York, died Friday, June 2, 2023 at York.

He was born September 27, 1938, to Ray and Delpha (Madsen) Hoblyn in rural Ansley. He was united in marriage to Nancy Ward on February 15, 1964, in Ansley.

Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He raised livestock and was a farmer. He belonged to the Elks Club in Broken Bow and the Legion in Ansley. He was a school bus driver in Ansley and a dedicated 4-H leader. Bob was on the Ansley school board for many years and was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church.

After he retired from farming in 1996, he started working for Bobcat Sales in Grand Island. In 1998, he moved to York where he worked for John Deere. He enjoyed all his various farming jobs, and worked for his son, Larry, and also helped Rick Gruber during harvest.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of York; a son Larry (Rita) Hoblyn of York; a daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Coufal of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Cassie (Brandon) Bohlke of Kingsley, Iowa, Jesse and Claire Hoblyn, and Jami Hoblyn, all of York, and Brittany (Derek) Hansen and Tyler (Erin) Coufal, all of Lincoln; his great-grandchildren, Bayler, BlakeLee, and Carsen Bohlke, and Titan and Callen Hansen. He is also survived by a brother, Jim (Pat) Hoblyn of Ansle; two sisters, Dianne (Art) Anderson of Arcadia and Dee (Mike) Krantz of Ansley; and nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Metz Mortuary in York, with the family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Ansley, with visitation at the church starting two hours prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Ansley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York and Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow are handling arrangements.