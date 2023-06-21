Robert L. ‘Bob’ Davis, 81

GRAND ISLAND — Robert L. “Bob” Davis, 81, of Grand Island, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grand Island Central Catholic, or as mass offerings in Bob’s name.

Bob was born December 17, 1941, at Broken Bow, the son of Thomas L. and Evaline (McCarty) Davis. He attended Grand Island schools graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1959. He completed two years of college before becoming the department manager of frozen foods at a Hinky Dinky Grocery Store. Bob married Adrianna Badura on June 29, 1975 in Aurora. They lived in Grand Island where they raised their sons, Clifton and Cedric. Bob owned and operated his floor cleaning business, Davis Floor Cleaning, for 30-plus years.

Bob was past president of the Grand Island Little League and coached Little League when his boy’s played. He was an avid sports fan, attending all his sons’ sports activities.

Bob was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he ushered weekly at mass. He was a third- and fourth-degree Knight of Columbus, a past Grand Knight who attended Supreme. He took great pride in orchestrating the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion.

Bob will be missed by his wife of 47 years, Adrianna Davis of Grand Island; his sons and their spouses, Clifton and Colleen Davis of West Bend, Wisconsin, and their children, Andrew, Ethan, Jacob, Samuel, Charles,and Joseph, and Cedric and Jamie Davis of Omaha, and their children, Ella, Isaiah, Evan and Joshua; a sister, Renee (Craig) Widga of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Rebecca (Larry) Parker of Omaha; and a brother-in-law, Claude Badura of Kearney.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.