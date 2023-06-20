Robert L. “Bob” Davis, 81

GRAND ISLAND — Robert L. “Bob” Davis, 81, of Grand Island, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Maresh will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament, with a vigil service at 6 p.m.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.