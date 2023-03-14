Robert Proctor, 89

AURORA — Robert Proctor, 89, of Aurora, was found March 11, 2023, in Buffalo County after going missing on Jan. 11, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. The Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. The service will be livestreamed through Zoom Meeting ID 6297345912, Passcode Proc2023. Interment will be at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 9th Street, Aurora. The Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Robert Marlyn Proctor, the son of John A. and Bessie M. (Kiem) Proctor, was born in Kansas City, Mo. on March 15, 1933, and passed away in Buffalo County on March 11, 2023, at the age of 89.

He grew up in Florida and Nashville, Tenn. Robert attended school for 8 years before entering military training. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee from 1950 to 1971 during both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He received the Navy Commendation Medal for his Heroic Achievement on Sept. 29, 1966. During his military career Bob worked as an Equipment Operator serving in San Diego, Calif.; the USS Magoffin at Kingsville, Texas; Yellow Water, Fla.; Rhode Island; Antarctica; El Centro, Calif.; Port Hueneme, Calif.; Okinawa; and Danang, Vietnam.

Robert married Loveda B. Skibinski on March 31, 1958, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Aurora. After retirement from his military service, he worked at several construction jobs including Spas Construction in Aurora, Teleson Construction, which built the “first concrete elevator” and Grand Theatre in Grand Island and worked at the Ordinance Plant. They were married 64 years.

Robert was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, the VFW, Eagles, Platt-Duetsche, Elks, Fleet Reserve, and Liederkranz. He enjoyed fishing & camping and swimming, as well as dancing, playing cards, bowling and skating.

Those left to cherish his memory are three sons, Steve A. Proctor of Aurora, Joe (Jennifer) Proctor of Aurora, and Victor M. (Tammy) Proctor of Aurora; five grandsons, Victor, Shaun, Joseph, Daniel, and Brandon; three granddaughters, Cassey, Laci, and Stephanie; 14 great-grandchildren, Kohldyn, Harlow and Everleigh, Matthew and Sienna, Layten and Ridgely, Harley, Blaze and Cashmere, Meelah, Braydon, Allison and Ayden; sister, Ethel Hehnke of Ravenna and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jonies, Dean and Bruce Proctor; and sister, Idonna Russell.