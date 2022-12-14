Robert ‘Bob' Rosso, 85

Robert E. “Bob” Rosso, 85, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas Vijumon Choorackal will be the celebrant.

A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. followed by family greeting the public until service time, followed by a luncheon in the parish hall. Private family inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family's wishes are that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mary's Table at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island or to the family, for designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Bob was born Feb. 25, 1937, in Chambers to Everette and Helen (Sturek) Rosso. Bob grew up in Wheeler County around the Bartlett area graduating from Wheeler Central in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, LaVonne Landgren on May 20, 1957, in Ericson. Bob worked for Missouri Valley Construction Company, hauling heavy equipment, he owned DM & B Automotive in Grand Island with Doug Reidy and Mike Phillips for many years. Bob was the owner of Central Nebraska Bobcat for 16 years before selling the dealership and semi-retiring. He continued to work from his shop that he built at their home for many years. He refurbished his 1951 Ford pick-up that was his pride and joy. He then worked for his nephew Kevin Kasselder transporting fuel for the We-Mart in Bartlett. After he supposedly retired, he worked for Al Humphry on his farm in the fall and spring for the next 11 years. It was during this time that he and LaVonne enjoyed many years of camping and belonged to the King of the Road RV Club. They traveled to many states and parks in Nebraska making life long friends. They eventually sold their fifth wheel camper and purchased a town home in Casa Grande, Ariz. where they were snowbirds for many years and where Bob learned to golf, and enjoyed their time with Gerald and Dorothy Landgren, one of LaVonne's brothers of Chandler, Ariz.

Bob was an avid race car lover. He owned and co-owned several modified and sprint cars. Bob and his family traveled to many races and enjoyed years of this sport with him and their many friends. He also loved to build and drive go carts with his friends and grandchildren at various tracks in the area. Bob enjoyed anything with horse power.

Bob is survived by his wife, of 65 years, LaVonne Rosso of Grand Island; daughter, Rebecca Pipka and husband Randy, and their two sons, Joshua and Jordan of Carrollton, Texas, son Thomas Rosso of Grand Island and his son David Rosso of Ft. Collins, Colo., daughter, Reta Anderson and her husband Dan of Grand Island, and their children, Shawn Anderson and wife Angie Anderson and their daughter Autumn of Phoenix, Ariz., and daughter, Lindsay Anderson of Grand island, daughter, Lorri Kaelin of Grand Island, and her children, daughter, Nicole Faber and husband Scott of Lincoln, and son Louis Kaelin of Kearney.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Helen Rosso; infant sister, Rita Rosso; brother, Everette Dwight Rosso; and twin sister, Beverly Kennedy.