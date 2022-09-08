Robert Dahl, 81

ST. PAUL — Robert Denis Dahl, 81, of St. Paul, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

Denis was born on Sept. 26, 1940, at Omaha, son of Henry Low and Genevieve (Miner) Dahl. He grew up on the family farm near Tecumseh where he graduated from High School. Denis moved with his parents to Bergen Park, Colo., where they raised ponies and he was employed by Hiwan Ranch as a true cowboy. He learned the value of hard work and listening to the stories of his elders and what the animals had to say.

After moving back to Nebraska, Denis began tree trimming to clear the high voltage power lines. He enjoyed his days up in the trees, often without what would qualify as a safety harness of today.

On April 13, 1962, he was united in marriage to Sharon Gustin. The couple made their home near Fremont. They were blessed with daughter, Jill.

In 1966, Denis was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for most of two years.

After his honorable discharge, Denis began employment with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He was soon transferred to Grand Island when Mormon Island State Wayside Area was being built. He served as park superintendent until his retirement in 2005. Denis and Sharon then made their home in St. Paul following his retirement.

Denis was a proud member of the American Legion for over 38 years, past president and vice president of the Grand Island Rifle Club, and Benefactor Member of the NRA. He was passionate about teaching hunter and tree stand safety and had been educating youth since 1985. Denis graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center and was a member of the Hall County Sheriff's Reserves.

As “Rawhide Bob”, he was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society, National Congress of Old West Shootist, and enjoyed competing. Denis was proud of hunting in numerous states, most recently wild hog hunting in Texas with his daughter, Jill. He loved his family and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling and time spent with his wife and daughter. Denis loved the outdoors he was always prepared and a proud American and true cowboy.

Denis is survived by his wife, Sharon of St. Paul; and daughter, Jill Dahl of Grand Island; numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

