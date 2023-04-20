Robert Hendrickson, 80

AUBURN, Wash. — Robert David Justain Hendrickson, 80, of Auburn, Washington, and Sun City West, Arizona, passed away on April 5, 2023.

He was a lovable, irascible and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Robert was born on May 16, 1942, to Robert Sr. and Marjorie Hendrickson in Cairo, Nebraska. He grew up with a large extended family, working on the family farm and playing baseball on the local town teams. Robert was a talented baseball player, like his father. In high school Robert played sports and drove his ‘55 Chevy. It was a glorious era.

Robert graduated from Ravenna High School in 1960, and went on to study business. In 1962, he married Karen Smith in Grand Island, Nebraska, and joined the U.S. Air Force the same year. In the air force, while stationed in Madison, Wisconsin, Robert and Karen had two children, Nick and Shelley.

In 1966, the family returned to Nebraska, and Robert began work in the new field of computer programing. Robert built a successful business writing computer software for several small midwest banks. He coached Little League Baseball in Phillipsburg, Kansas. His son cherishes those memories. As the business grew, the family moved from Hebron, Nebraska, to Laurel, Montana, and Hutchinson, Kansas. Robert developed a passion for golf, and he was a die-hard Husker football fan.

In 1994, Robert and Karen moved to Auburn, Washington, and they enjoyed many years golfing and spending time with their granddaughter, Cecilia. They later retired to Sun City West, Arizona, and continued to enjoy time on the golf course and backyard barbecues. Steaks always medium rare.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Karen, in 2014.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Sidders (Larry) and Sheila Hendrickson; his children, Nick (Dina), and Shelley Day (Jamey); a granddaughter, Cecilia (Peter) Cadena; and two great-grandchildren, Rhys and Ryer.

In later years, Robert said that “I’m ready to go join your mother,” and so he has. Now he will enjoy eternity with his beloved wife, and playing baseball on a mythical field in Iowa, or hitting spectacular tee-shots on that heavenly golf course above. We love you Pop.

Per Robert’s request, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Breast Cancer Research, an organization Robert felt strongly about. Anyone wishing to send cards, please mail them to Shelley Day, 23711 70th St. E, Buckley, WA 98321. She will share them with the rest of the family.