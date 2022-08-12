Robert Irwin, 83

LEXINGTON — Robert E. Irwin, 83, of Lexington, formerly of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug.. 15 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial of cremains will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Earl Irwin was born Oct. 8, 1938, at Table Rock to Arthur H. and Velma M. (Jarous) Irwin. He grew up in the Table Rock area and later moved with his family to Grand Island. Robert graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1956.

He entered the U.S. Navy in June of 1956 and was honorably discharged in September of 1959. Robert married Donna L. Scott in 1960 they made their home in Grand Island. The marriage later ended in a divorce.

Robert married Diane “Joyce” (Bernth) on Nov. 19, 1976, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island.

Robert worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant and later worked in construction. He concluded his working years in the maintenance department of the Grand Island Veteran's Home, retiring after 18 years in that position.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, watching Husker games, camping, and Cleveland Guardians baseball. He was a member of the VFW.

Survivors include two step-sons, Jimmie (Nancy) Grandon of Lexington and Timothy (Ezell) Grandon of Grand Island; three daughters, Teresa Reinerston of Lexington, Tammy (Ron) Jurgensen of Hastings, and Catherine (Jerry) Miller of Lexington; 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother David (Gayle) Irwin of Fremont; two sisters, Sandra Jacobson of Omaha and Beth (Bob) Powers of Charleston, N.C; and two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Irwin of Lincoln and Charlene “Kay” (Michael) Edson of Redding, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two wives, Donna and Joyce; brother, Jerry Irwin; brother-in-law, Daniel Jacobsen; a sister-in-law, Paulette Irwin; and granddaughter, Jamie Grandon.

