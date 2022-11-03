Robert Larson

Robert ‘The Bear' Larson, 87

AURORA — Robert ‘The Bear' Larson, age 87, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Robert Dean Larson, the son of Emil W. and Bertha L. (Eckert) Larson, was born at Aurora on Oct. 2, 1935, and passed away in Aurora on Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 87.

He grew up in rural Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1953. Following high school, he served his country with the U.S. Army in the Korean War from 1954-56.

Robert was united in marriage to Betty L. Black on December 16, 1956 at the First Methodist Church in Aurora. Following their marriage, they resided in Aurora where he worked for Grosshans Sales & Service in the parts dept. and other numerous jobs and then sales man. In 1974, he worked for Olson International as a sales man. In 1977, he was a Fisher Stove Distributor for the State of Nebraska, while working part-time for Grosshans Intl. In 1981, he started full-time for Grosshans Intl of Aurora as a sales man, over the years he was Top Volume Salesman for 5 years of the Hiniker Co. in the United States. In 1996, he earned the Master Sales Award from Case IH. Later he became sales manager and at the end of 2000 he retired. In 2001, he went to work for the City of Aurora in the Park Department. Betty passed away on April 4, 2015.

Robert was a member of the United Methodist Church. Over the years he was an active member in the Lions Club for 15 years with perfect attendance. He was a member of the Aurora Volunteer Fire Dept. for 26 1 years. He served as unit captain and assistant chief. Robert was an active member of the American Legion, where he was Commander and served on the Executive Board for 13 years and many other committees.

He loved to play golf and hunt for antiques. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Bruce (Rose) Larson of Aurora; daughter, Brenda (Rich) Edwards of Omaha; four grandchildren, Rob Larson of Aurora, Melissa Larson of Aurora, Madison Edwards of Lincoln and Morgan Edwards of Lincoln; sister, Susan (Earnie) Williams of Grand Island; brother, Steve (Linda) Larson of Aurora and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Brent Larson; sister, Rosanna (Keith) Campbell; and three brothers, Warren Larson, Irl (Louella) Larson and William J. (Dorothy) Larson.