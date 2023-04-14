Robert Lee Halm, 92

GRAND ISLAND - Robert Lee Halm, 92, of Grand Island, formerly of Scotia, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Visitation gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard. Come casual or Go Big Red! All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Celebration of life will be followed after the funeral services at Full Circle Venue. “Let's have a party!”

Bob was born on February 12, 1931 in Cotesfield, son of Louis and Edna V. (Phelps) Halm. He received his education from Scotia High School. On February 19, 1953 he entered the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on September 1, 1956.

On February 21, 1959 he was united in marriage to Judith Bengel. They made their home in the Grand Island and were blessed with five children. He was employed for Christensen Concrete over 33 years.

Robert was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. He loved Nebraska Football, enjoyed relaxing in his chair with Daisy right next to his side, drinking his beer, and listening to good ol' Mollie B. Polka. He was never afraid to speak his mind he told it how it was.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Jerri (Fred) Ring, Jeff, Scott, Jennifer (Patrick) Puente, and Tina; brother, Gary (Arlene) Halm; sister, Joyce (Jack) Tuma; grandchildren, Josh, Lindsay, Jocelyn, Jeremy, Kenny, Tosha, Tabby, Tara, Summer, Ryan, Chantel, LaSha, Jamar, Etiene and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merlin and Kenneth; sisters, Bernice and “Dot” Dorothy.

The family of Robert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Croix Hospice, and to Charity and Fernando of Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island for all of their great care they provided.