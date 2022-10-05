Robert Real, 75

WOOD RIVER — Robert D. Real, 75, of Wood River, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Oct. 6 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wood River Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Robert Dean Real was born May 24, 1947, at Wood River to Leonard and Barbara (Hyke) Real. He grew up and received his education in Wood River, graduating from Wood River High School in 1965.

Bob entered the U.S. Army on Sept. 19, 1966, serving during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on Sept. 19, 1968.

Bob worked as a welder at Sperryase New Holland for 34 years, retiring in 2002.

He married Betty Reimers Carlson on Dec. 17, 2017, at Grand Island. They made their home in Wood River.

Bob was a member of the Methodist Church. He was also a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, and member and Past-Commander of the Military Order of The Purple Heart.

He enjoyed working on cars and attending auctions.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Real of Wood River; two sons, Greg Real of Elm Creek, and Jason Real of Shelton; one daughter, Becky Real of Grand Island; three grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Ivan and Marilyn Real; and half-sister, Kelly Voss of Wood River.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Leonard Real.

