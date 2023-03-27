Robert “Scott” Denzin, 74 of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home in Kearney. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to ARC of Buffalo County, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project or to Boys Town in Omaha. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Scott was born December 18, 1948 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Dale F. and Gladys (Hergott) Denzin. He received his education from Wood River, NE, graduating with the class of 1967. Scott later attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned his teaching degree. In 1969, Scott was united in marriage to Diane Krolikowski in Wood River, NE. He taught at Pleasanton High School where he was the assistant basketball coach. The family later moved to Lexington where he continued his teaching career. Scott began working at 6th Street Food in Lexington for several years and later Kearney U-Save as Meat Manager until his retirement in 2013.

Scott enjoyed spending time at the lake, traveling and was an avid sports fan. He had a passion for the game of golf and was fortunate to attend the Master's Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA. He was a member of Knights of Columbus where he was active in the Tootsie Roll drive and ARC Honey Sunday.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Amy Denzin of Kearney, Melissa (Christian) Schluntz of Huntley, Jay (Rochelle) Denzin of Firth and James Denzin of Omaha; grandchildren, Dustin (Jenna) Schluntz, Janae, Nathan and Alexa Schluntz, Mason, Theran, Cade and Makynna Denzin, Aryanna and JJ Denzin; great grandchildren, Ezekiel and Natalie; significant other, Barb Gullion of Kearney; sisters, Mary Ann Poore of Cozad and Linda O'Brien of Hastings; as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law.