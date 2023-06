Robert Williams, 62

GRAND ISLAND — Robert “Tuffy” Williams, 62, lifelong Grand Island resident, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Following the service, burial will take place in the Alda Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

