Robert Wayne Kukas, 73

GRAND ISLAND — Robert Wayne Kukas, 73, of Grand Island, formerly of the Gering area, died Saturday, September 9, 2023.

To honor his wishes, there will be no services. His ashes will be entombed in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Survivors include his wife, Rayma; his children, Michael Kukas and Chandra Kukas; and a sister, Jeanne Sulzbach.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.