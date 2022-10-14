Robert Wiese

Robert ‘Bob' Wiese, 76
Robert “Bob” Wiese, 76, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.
