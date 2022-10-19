Robert Wiese

Robert ‘Bob' Wiese, 76

Robert “Bob” Wiese, 76, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Thomas Vijumon. The Rev. David Rywalder will concelebrate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. Rosary will be led by Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church, Central Catholic Elementary School, or Hall County Hero Flight for State Veteran's Cemetery.

Bob was born on Dec. 10, 1945, in Grand Island, the son of Edna Wiese. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1964. He received his drafting degree from Milford Community College. Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1966-1970. He was in Vietnam, stationed at Ton Son Nhut Air Force Base, during the Tet Offensive.

On June 12, 1971, he was united in marriage to Joan A. Smith at St. Mary's Cathedral. This union was blessed with sons, Robert Todd, Steven, and Scott. Bob worked for Chief Industries for 42 years, retiring in 2012. Over the course of his career, he received the top-salesman award 17 times. Bob set the gold standard, which highlighted professionalism, honesty, and integrity and was followed by many district managers.

His memberships include a long-time member of Resurrection Catholic Church, where he served as an Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the building Committee during the design and construction of the new worship area. He was a member of Chief Industries' Presidential Club, surpassing $100 million in sales. Bob was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW.

Bob enjoyed traveling with Joan throughout the United States and many European countries, fishing, and spending time at their cabin. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren's activities.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Joan; children, R. Todd (Amy) Wiese of Grand Island, Steven (Megan Unvert) Wiese of Adams, and Scott (Melissa) Wiese of Grand Island; grandchildren, Whitney Wiese, Mia Wiese, Keiley Wiese, Kaden Wiese, Jase Robert Wiese, Jesse Hindera, and Ruby Hindera; cousins, Marlene and Cal Fuehrer, Sharon Gloe, Alberta Wiese, Pat Moss, Barbara Rockwell, Sondra and Gilbert Mora, and Karen Miller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael and Phyliss Smith, James and Gloria Smith, Richard Smith, Roger Smith; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann and Rick Stepanek, and Janet and Rich Savageau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna and step-father, Reuben Paulsen; mother and father-in-law, John and Rosemary Smith; brother-in-law, Gerald Smith; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins