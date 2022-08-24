Roberta ‘Bobbie' Vetter, 94

AURORA — Roberta ‘Bobbie' Vetter, 94, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Memorial Community Care.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora United Methodist Church or East Park Villa. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Bernice Roberta ‘Bobbie' Vetter, the daughter of Carl Elwin and Sarah Gertrude (Shafer) Herron, was born in Polk County on Nov. 27, 1927, and passed away in Aurora on May 19, 2022, at the age of 94.

Bobbie graduated from Aurora High School Class of 1946. She earned her cosmetology license in 1947.

Bobbie was married to Robert (Bob) J. Vetter on Dec. 5, 1948 at Aurora. She was Bob's partner in the family farm operation until their retirement in 1981. They enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family in retirement. Bob passed away on May 31, 2013.

Bobbie was an active member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed being a member of sewing club and card club. She was very caring and was always helping others.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Randy Vetter and Lorena Garrett of Aurora, Vicki (Jim) Zikmund of Kearney, and Clark (Peggy) Vetter of Franklin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Vetter of Arizona; eight grandchildren, Jessie (Brian) Piontek, Troy (Lisa) Vetter, Vicki (Tim) Wylie, Allison Garrett and Matt Mueller, Tom (Sara) Zikmund, Steve (Ashley) Zikmund, Kate (Mike) Griess and Adam Vetter; 10 great-grandchildren, Kahle, Isabella, Lucy, Nolan, Barrett, Cole, Shane, Madison, Skyler, Cohen and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Frank Vetter; infant son, Rendall Vetter; and great-grandson, Carter Vetter; six siblings and their spouses, Charles Herron, Letabelle (Harlan) Weedin, Gyle Herron, Warren (Janice) Herron, LaVerne (Lyle) Bottorf and Ramona (Shalto) Johnson Baney; brother-in-law, Ralph Johnson; and brothers-in-law and their wives, Ray (Ruth) Vetter, Max (Doris) Vetter, Dale (Della) Vetter and Lynn (Betty) Vetter.