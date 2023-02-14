Roberta ‘Robbi' Kirk, 72

KEARNEY — Roberta J. “Robbi” Kirk, 72, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial Home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Robbi was born Nov. 29, 1950, in Colorado to Robert and Masel Watson. She was raised in Colorado and later moved to Shelton where she attended Shelton High School, graduating with the class of 1969. While there she lettered in Blue Adelle and Academics. On May 19, 1972, Robbi was united in marriage to Delbert Kirk. She owned and operated a daycare for many years. She was an active member of Spirit of Life Church. Robbi enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sean (Julia) Kirk, Sonja (Darrin) Welsh, Shaila (Brian) Hisey and Shane (Heather) Kirk all of Kearney; grandchildren, Carley (Cody) Pedersen, Dakota Welsh, Chyann, Jacob, Ryan and Kaleb Kirk and Jasmine and Blake Hisey; four great-grandchildren; nine siblings; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Kirk; son, Shannon Kirk; parents; stepfather, Andy Anderson.