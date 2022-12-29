Robin Keilig, 50

RAVENNA — Robin Jill (Leggett) Keilig, 50 of Ravenna, passed away from metastatic breast cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Russell Bonine will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Robin was born on April 1, 1972, in Emporia, Kan., to Sue (Zahn) and William W. Leggett. She grew up in Strasburg, Colo., and graduated from Strasburg High School in 1990. In 1995, Robin graduated from Concordia University with a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education earning endorsements in Biological Sciences, Physical Education, and Coaching. Robin was a college athlete and competed in basketball, track and field, and cross country. In 2009, she was inducted into the Concordia University Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1991-1992 Women's Basketball team.

On June 10, 1995, Robin was united in marriage to Michael Wayne Keilig at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. This union was blessed with two children, Ethan and Elly, whom she loved dearly and to whom she was completely devoted.

Robin quickly became a valued member of the Ravenna community, working as the clerk at City Hall from 1996-2000 and assisting with the Annevar Fun Run for many years. The Ravenna community showed their love for Robin by raising funds to send her on a family vacation earlier this year. Robin and her family were deeply humbled by this generous gift which allowed them to visit the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Safari Park, and Sea World where Mike and Elly were able to swim with dolphins.

Robin was a dedicated and beloved teacher and coach. She taught for twelve years at Heartland Lutheran High School in Grand Island. She then taught at Centura Public Schools in Cairo from 2014 to 2021. Robin taught science to grades 7th to 9th, and was the middle school Quiz Bowl advisor and High School Science Olympiad co-advisor. She helped coach basketball, volleyball, and track and field. In 2021, Robin was awarded Teacher of the Year by her students.

Robin was a huge Winnie the Pooh fan and amassed an impressive collection of figurines, dishes, and stuffed pooh animals. Robin also loved Harry Potter, the color robin egg blue, and she developed a recent fondness of Warmies. These became a major source of comfort to Robin in her final days. Robin was well known for her amazing cream pies, her love of travel, and her scrapbookingricut prowess. Robin was the unofficial “family photographer” and captured many important milestones and family events. Robin's most special memories were with her family and friends, from hosting annual Annevar luncheons, to the summer Keilig Family Olympics, and her yearly winter visits to the Omaha Zoo.

Survivors include her husband, Mike; son, Ethan; daughter, Elly all of Ravenna; mother, Sue Leggett of Newton, Kan; sisters, Traci (Joel) Sievers of Portales, N.M., Dawn (Justin) Phillips of Sedgwick, Kan; brother, Lance (Aimee) Leggett of Newton, Kan; mother-in-law, Wanda Keilig of Ravenna; brothers-in-law, Mark (Kristy) Keilig of Ravenna, Brian (Jenny) Keilig of Omaha, and Troy (Rachael) Keilig of Hastings; sister-in-law, Becky Keilig of Ravenna; nephews: Derek Leggett, Cory (Brooke) Keilig, Luke Keilig, and Oliver Keilig; nieces: Jenna Sievers, Jacie (Miles) Hilton, Kami Sievers, Allison (Reh) King, Kylia Leggett, Lacy (James) Chramosta, Sady (Tyler) Gorecki, Olivia (Austin) Oerman, Sophia Keilig, and Audrey Keilig; great-nephews, Bently and Barrett Chramosta, Kanon Gorecki; great-niece, Kamry Gorecki; and “bonus kid” Laethion Brown.

She was preceded in death by her father, William W. Leggett, and father-in-law, Jerald M. Keilig.