Rogene Oldergbak

Rogene Olderbak, 76

DONIPHAN — Rogene Olderbak, 76, of Doniphan, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, after a lengthy battle with COPD. It was peaceful and she was surrounded by loved ones.

The family is planning a celebration of life on April 22, 2023, at Annabell Gardens Hotel in Lincoln to allow all family and friends to attend and celebrate this remarkable woman. For more details on and to RSVP to the celebration of life please email: RogeneOlderbak22@gmail.com

To honor Rogene, the family requests that any donations be gifted to the COPD foundation in her name (https:/www.copdfoundation.org/).

Rogene was born Jan. 8, 1946, to Clifton and Eleanor Jacoby in independence, Mo. In 1961, she started dating James Olderbak. They got married in 1962, and went on to have seven children. Craig, Laura, Michael, Sandra, Mark, Matthew, and Anthony.

Rogene was devoted and excelled in her role as a mother. She was the foundation of our family. She displayed love, strength, compassion and faith. She dedicated her life to her family by being an amazing, fantastic mother. She could do anything and everything with the golden touch. She brought a new meaning to strength and love of family.

Rogene taught our family we could do it all and do it all we did! She gave us the gift of determination to take on any challenge and put our full heart into it. She made everything seem possible. Our family got to watch her cook like a chef, sew like a seamstress, fish like a fisherman, grow beautiful gardens, and create family games. She wore a coat of many colors. Whatever the family needed she was it, a host, an entertainer, a beautician, a caretaker. Most of all we got to experience her love unconditionally.

Rogene was a “make it happen” person. One day our family was talking about having a farm and the next day we woke up with a farm. We could only imagine all the behind the scenes. The best thing about Rogene was she encouraged all to make dreams come true and deal with the roadblocks as they came. Every day was an adventure, and it could always be worse. She modeled gratitude and faith. She was our constant cheerleader and supporter. She made it very clear that at the end of the day it was about family.

Rogene was never too busy to lend a hand to extended family (she loved them all as her own). She had close relationships to many of her nieces and nephews. She was actively involved with her grandchildren. The grandchildren especially loved when she hosted events with all sorts of crazy games and prizes. She made time to be active in the church, shared her faith and would lend a hand to many strangers in need. Her children and grandchildren carry on her softnessove to help those in need.

She is survived by her husband, James; her children, Craig, Laura (David) Keeler, Michael, Sandra (Ransom) Vance, Mark (Cheri), and Anthony; 21 grandchildren, Jason, Sean, Michaela, Mitchell, Madison, Mason, Michael, Anthony, Jason, Brandon, Brittany, Barron, Blake, Mercedes, Alexa, Haley, Tegan, Kasandra, Karissa, Mathilda, and Alex; 21 great-grandchildren, Maely, Myla, Antonio, Xavier, Colton, Annabella, Gracelynn, Isadora, Olivander, Annabell, Eleanore, Alivia, Wyatt, Addison, Liliana, Landon, Banner, Bennington, Rogene, Alyssa, Emma, and two more on the way.

Rogene was preceded by her parents, Clifton and Eleanor; her brothers, Clifton and Jack; her sisters, Sharon, Marcia, Sandra; her son, Matthew; and grandson, Andrew. Not to forget her beloved dog Stephanie, a St. Bernard, which outweighed her by 50 pounds.